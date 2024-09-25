Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marathon Oil (MRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) recently:

9/20/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $27.61. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

