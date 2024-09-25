Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 447.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 964,147 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

