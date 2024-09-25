Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 185,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 57,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Resverlogix Trading Down 21.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.
Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Resverlogix
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
