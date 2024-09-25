Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ REVB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.27. On average, analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences will post -12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

