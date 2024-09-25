Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and ARS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 2 3.33

Profitability

Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 536.87%. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.66%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ARS Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.69% -48.91% ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -19.77% -19.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and ARS Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 666.33 -$48.82 million ($1.71) -1.05 ARS Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 44,753.97 -$54.37 million ($0.52) -26.63

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ARS Pharmaceuticals. ARS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actinium Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). The company focuses on advancing its development for product candidate Actimab-A, a therapeutic agent that has demonstrated potential activity in r/r AML patients. In addition, it engages with the National Cancer Institute under the cooperative research and development agreement for the development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. Its Iomab-ACT, a next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed for improving patient access and outcomes for curative cell and gene therapies. Further, the company’s research and development activities primarily focus on advancing various preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. The company holds approximately 235 patents and patent applications, including various patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron. The company is based in New York, New York.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

