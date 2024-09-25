Reviewing Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and Cognyte Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $470.95 million 5.40 -$222.96 million ($0.36) -13.64 Cognyte Software $313.40 million 1.53 -$15.57 million ($0.17) -39.18

Volatility & Risk

Cognyte Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marqeta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marqeta has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marqeta and Cognyte Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 0 5 10 0 2.67 Cognyte Software 0 3 0 0 2.00

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $7.11, indicating a potential upside of 44.16%. Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -2.62% 0.51% 0.40% Cognyte Software -1.35% -2.56% -1.17%

Summary

Marqeta beats Cognyte Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

