Reviewing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO)

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Global Medical REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Medical REIT $137.70 million 4.71 $20.61 million $0.23 42.96

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Global Medical REIT 4.18% 1.09% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Medical REIT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

