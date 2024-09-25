Reviewing Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marchex and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 1 11 0 2.92

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $29.42, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Marchex.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Marchex has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marchex and Phreesia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $49.91 million 1.58 -$9.91 million ($0.15) -12.00 Phreesia $356.30 million 3.72 -$136.88 million ($2.17) -10.56

Marchex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phreesia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -10.03% -11.33% -8.61% Phreesia -25.73% -39.34% -27.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marchex beats Phreesia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

