Reviewing NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and NioCorp Developments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($0.37) -4.81

Profitability

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Trevali Mining and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -244.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trevali Mining and NioCorp Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 382.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Trevali Mining

(Get Free Report)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.