Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.14

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 150715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,269.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 351,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

