Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis Buys 4,259 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis purchased 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,017.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,304.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rezolute Price Performance

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Rezolute by 205.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rezolute by 366.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rezolute

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.