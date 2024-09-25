Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.32. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 51,419 shares.
Rezolve AI Stock Performance
Rezolve AI Company Profile
Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.
