Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Right On Brands Trading Down 18.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTON traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.07. 37,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.05. Right On Brands has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.10.

Right On Brands Company Profile

Right On Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, creates and markets a range of CBD consumer products in the United States. The company offers ENDO Drops, a daily cannabidiol supplementation; ENDO Ease, a topical pain relief product; and ENDO Tokes, a pre-rolled CBD flower that comes in the shape of a cigarette, as well as ENDO gummies; and high alkaline mineral water.

