Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Shares Down 7.7%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Rightmove Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.