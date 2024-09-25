Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in September

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rio2 Trading Up 1.8 %
Rio2 stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,493. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37.
About Rio2
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.