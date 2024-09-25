Riva Jean Richard Sells 2,000 Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBLGet Free Report) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total value of C$52,260.00.

Riva Jean Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of PBL traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688. The company has a market cap of C$723.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.11. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 52-week low of C$17.95 and a 52-week high of C$37.75.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of C$137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0258549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBL

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.