Riva Jean Richard Sells 2,000 Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total value of C$52,260.00.

Riva Jean Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of PBL traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688. The company has a market cap of C$723.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.11. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 52-week low of C$17.95 and a 52-week high of C$37.75.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of C$137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0258549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

