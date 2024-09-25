Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe Sells 83,333 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 52,946,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,338,473. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.