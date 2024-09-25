Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 6.6%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 20,216,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 40,138,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 351,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after buying an additional 306,551 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

