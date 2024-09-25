RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.08

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.08 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 82.96 ($1.11). RM shares last traded at GBX 80.75 ($1.08), with a volume of 1,794 shares trading hands.

RM Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30. The firm has a market cap of £65.36 million, a PE ratio of -135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, insider Mark Cook acquired 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £2,964.76 ($3,969.95). In other news, insider Mark Cook acquired 3,572 shares of RM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £2,964.76 ($3,969.95). Also, insider Helen Stevenson bought 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,066.50 ($13,479.51). Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

