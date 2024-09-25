Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,481 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $26,670.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,154,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,409,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hagerty Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HGTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,361. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 177.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
