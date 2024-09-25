Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. 722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.
The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.
The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.
