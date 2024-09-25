Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $774,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,070.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,302,376. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.