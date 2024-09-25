Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,574,200 shares, an increase of 223.3% from the August 31st total of 1,105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,973,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Roche alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,018. Roche has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Roche by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.