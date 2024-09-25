Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of RKWBF stock remained flat at $439.39 during trading on Wednesday. Rockwool A/S has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $439.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.08 and its 200 day moving average is $372.22.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

