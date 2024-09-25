ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ROHM Stock Performance

Shares of ROHCY stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 28,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. ROHM has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ROHM will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

