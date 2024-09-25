Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,838.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,506,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $31,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $17,406,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.