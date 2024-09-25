Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.15

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 2906459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

