Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, an increase of 672.3% from the August 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 3,004,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth $2,765,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 699,379 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

