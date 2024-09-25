Roth Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of URE opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.97. The company has a market cap of C$594.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total value of C$160,530.00. In other news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$291,167.46. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$160,530.00. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

