Roth Capital Weighs in on Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

URG opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $447.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $491,345.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 613,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $491,345.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,852 shares of company stock valued at $606,625. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

