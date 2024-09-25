Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,097,000 after acquiring an additional 691,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,568,000 after buying an additional 388,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.87.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

