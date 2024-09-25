Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

