Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VV opened at $262.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $262.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $245.73.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.