Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 168,639 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,290,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.