RPM International (RPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. RPM International has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM stock opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Get Our Latest Report on RPM

Insider Activity

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.