Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $32.11. 843,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,390,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBRK. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Rubrik Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44.

In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,536.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $5,613,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

