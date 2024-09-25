Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.36

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.36 and traded as high as C$40.42. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$40.24, with a volume of 475,396 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.93.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 4.0968421 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

