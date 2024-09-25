RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 2,533.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 301,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,803. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.