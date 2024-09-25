Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.36

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.36 and last traded at $148.77, with a volume of 47381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

