Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

