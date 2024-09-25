Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) were up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.84 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.84 ($0.13). Approximately 149,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 66,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Sabien Technology Group Stock Up 15.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.97.
Sabien Technology Group Company Profile
Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.
