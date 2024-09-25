Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204,218 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,379,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $89.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.78 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

