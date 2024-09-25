Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.44

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and traded as high as $58.94. Safran shares last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 62,425 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFRY. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Safran to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

