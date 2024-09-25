Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 4,025.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Saipem Price Performance
SAPMY remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.52.
Saipem Company Profile
