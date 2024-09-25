Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 4,025.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Saipem Price Performance

SAPMY remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

