Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.