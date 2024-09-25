Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.99). 72,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 150,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.09. The stock has a market cap of £53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

