Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 1.4 %
SRAFF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 15,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,895. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
