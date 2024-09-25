Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 1.4 %

SRAFF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 15,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,895. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

