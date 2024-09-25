Sandia Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,900 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $634,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $2,301,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

