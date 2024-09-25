Sandia Investment Management LP Has $367,000 Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Sandia Investment Management LP cut its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intapp were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intapp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,562. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.