Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $90,000 in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after acquiring an additional 418,615 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,933,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,933,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,873 shares of company stock worth $4,381,150 over the last ninety days. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

